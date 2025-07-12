Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.97. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

