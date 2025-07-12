B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Trading Down 2.6%
Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $112.11 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average is $104.95.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
