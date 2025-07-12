iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is MA Private Wealth’s 3rd Largest Position

MA Private Wealth increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $42,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $183.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.33. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

