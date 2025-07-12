Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $108,673,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,558,000 after buying an additional 2,983,375 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,363,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,905 shares in the last quarter. Verisail Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,278,000. Finally, Master S Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,238,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

