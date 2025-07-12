iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.

Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 35,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,600,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rik Saylor Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. now owns 74,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 45,875 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4%

TLT opened at $85.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

