Harmony Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 121,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.