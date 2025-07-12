Fulcrum Equity Management Has $712,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $4,459,385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25,841.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,971 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,246,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,824,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $192.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.98. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.15%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.