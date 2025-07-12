Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,448 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 106.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,156. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 198,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,488,536.36. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $540.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.27. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

