Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,023,875,000 after buying an additional 1,104,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,318,000 after buying an additional 1,340,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $115.40 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $497.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

