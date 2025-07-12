Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,706 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 7,915,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,940,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,374,000 after acquiring an additional 948,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,319,000 after acquiring an additional 909,482 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock

JAAA opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

