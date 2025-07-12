Greenleaf Trust Buys 617 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Corning were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Corning by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

Corning Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $51.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 14,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $715,793.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,565.05. The trade was a 31.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

