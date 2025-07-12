TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $122,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total value of $22,462,974.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,089.85. This represents a 37.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.89, for a total transaction of $2,188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 547,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,806,377.04. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock valued at $589,762,906 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.36.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $210.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

