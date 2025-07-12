Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $706.83.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $708.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $715.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $662.14. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $895,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,043.30. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. This represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

