Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,748 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

