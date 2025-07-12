Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cfra Research raised their target price on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6%

BAC stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

