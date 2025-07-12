Berbice Capital Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $67.24.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

