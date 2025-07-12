Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,756,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,381 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,382,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,548,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,222 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

