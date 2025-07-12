Berbice Capital Management LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $801.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $761.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.53. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.