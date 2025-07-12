Xponance Inc. Has $11.35 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,890,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,540,050,000 after purchasing an additional 482,724 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American International Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,964 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,147,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,905,000 after purchasing an additional 461,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American International Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $974,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,446,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $81.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

