Country Club Bank Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Country Club Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $197.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.32 and a 200-day moving average of $190.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.