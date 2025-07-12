Country Club Bank Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Country Club Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $197.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.32 and a 200-day moving average of $190.19.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
