Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.61, for a total transaction of $149,844,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 221,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,867,103.49. The trade was a 64.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 171,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.77, for a total value of $64,071,653.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 221,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,681,287.93. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP stock opened at $335.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.42. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.33.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.43.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

