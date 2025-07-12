Xponance Inc. Sells 67 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,877.35. The trade was a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,662 shares of company stock valued at $131,999,089. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,087.00.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,702.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,704.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3,561.04. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,894.02 and a 1-year high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $36.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

