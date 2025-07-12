Xponance Inc. Sells 8,465 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in General Motors by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $53.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. General Motors’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price objective on General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 5th. CLSA raised General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

