Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.35.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $383.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $388.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.51. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

