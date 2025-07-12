Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $292.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

