Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 312.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,900,000 after acquiring an additional 140,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,244,000 after purchasing an additional 107,163 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 25,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,012,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $189.78 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $190.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.47 and its 200 day moving average is $160.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

