Park Square Financial Group LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 5.1% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,390. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Down 0.9%

Garmin stock opened at $215.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.19. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $160.71 and a 52 week high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

