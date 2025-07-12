JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $63.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

