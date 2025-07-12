Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Walker Financial Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 20.6% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $39,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,559 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

