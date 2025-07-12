iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Boosted by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 8.5% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $16,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

STIP stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.36 and a 1 year high of $103.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.18.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

