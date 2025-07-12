GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

TSE GFL opened at C$64.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$68.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.30. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$51.27 and a 12-month high of C$71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75. The firm has a market cap of C$25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th.

Insider Activity at GFL Environmental

In other news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total value of C$17,125,500.00. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.

