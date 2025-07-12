Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 19,715 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,715 shares during the period. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for 1.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.26% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 866,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 442,078 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of XCEM opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

