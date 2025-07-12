Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $8.87 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 118.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,727 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

