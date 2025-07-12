Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,853 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 279,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

