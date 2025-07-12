Northwest Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,134 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV opened at $72.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.