Mathes Company Inc. Grows Stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after acquiring an additional 204,681 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $69.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.82. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $300.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

