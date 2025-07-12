Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in CRH by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRH. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $95.19 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.52.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

