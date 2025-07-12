Biotech Stocks To Watch Now – July 11th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, Veeva Systems, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Danaher are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop and commercialize products based on biological processes—such as pharmaceuticals, gene therapies and diagnostic tests. These firms typically require heavy R&D investment and face stringent regulatory approvals, which can make their share prices more volatile but also offer the potential for high growth driven by scientific breakthroughs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $434.84. 909,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.30. 1,953,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,281,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.90. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $218.66.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Shares of VEEV traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.95. 605,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,407. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $177.41 and a fifty-two week high of $291.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.32 and its 200-day moving average is $238.97.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of VRTX traded down $9.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.51. 314,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,963. The company has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $448.35 and its 200-day moving average is $459.98.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.04. 697,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,055. The company has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.94 and its 200-day moving average is $206.65.

