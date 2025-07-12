Best Outdoor Stocks To Watch Today – July 11th

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, Deckers Outdoor, Kroger, and CRH are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business centers on outdoor recreation, adventure sports and lifestyle products or services. This category includes manufacturers and retailers of outdoor apparel, footwear, camping and hiking gear, bicycles, fishing and hunting equipment, as well as operators in outdoor tourism and hospitality. Investing in outdoor stocks lets investors tap into consumer demand for health- and experience-driven leisure activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $94.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,113,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,072,849. The company has a market cap of $753.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.48. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.67 on Friday, hitting $224.25. The stock had a trading volume of 810,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,440. The stock has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.42. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.91. 1,595,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,042. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Kroger has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $74.11.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE:CRH traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $95.14. 1,266,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,471. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.52. CRH has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26.

