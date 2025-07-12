Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Code Waechter LLC

Code Waechter LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $156.87 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

