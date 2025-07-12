Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys 155 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,772,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,887,000 after purchasing an additional 332,145 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.43. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

