Cerity Partners LLC Has $47.80 Million Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,648 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $47,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $319.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $223.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $329.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.74.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

