Stillwater Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 4,500 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Stillwater Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its position in shares of Mplx by 101.4% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 17,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 1.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 31.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE MPLX opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

