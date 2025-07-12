Stillwater Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Stillwater Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 2,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $389.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.10. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Stryker

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.