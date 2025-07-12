Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

GDX stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

