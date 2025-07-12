Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $63,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.0%

GLDM stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.