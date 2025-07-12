Berbice Capital Management LLC Buys 151 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.5% of Berbice Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Berbice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of QQQ opened at $554.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $557.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.91.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

