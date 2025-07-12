Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 142 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Integras Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $119.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.70. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

