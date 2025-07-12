Rational Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Rational Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $973,353,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $399,595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Transdigm Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after acquiring an additional 206,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,636,409,000 after acquiring an additional 159,839 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,540.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,453.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,373.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,553.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total transaction of $72,672,329.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,801,615.80. This represents a 69.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total value of $65,122,957.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 88,419 shares in the company, valued at $125,997,959.19. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,561.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.