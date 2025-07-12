Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Reduces Position in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC decreased its position in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,801,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3,589.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $15.83 on Friday. F.N.B. Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

